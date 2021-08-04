HALIFAX -- A second aerial search is being conducted in the Bathurst, N.B. area on Wednesday in connection to the criminal investigation into the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen by her father leaving for school on the morning of May 11. According to police, Roy-Boudreau got into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck later that morning.

Police say the truck has since been seized and have announced the disappearance has become a criminal investigation.

In a news release on Wednesday, police say the Bathurst Police Force, along with the RCMP air services and the Chaleur RCMP will be conducting a second aerial search in Bathurst and surrounding areas.

The first search by air was conducted on July 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst Police Force of Crime Stoppers.