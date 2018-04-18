

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP is renewing calls for help in locating a man with health issues who has been missing since January.

Lawrence Caissie was last seen leaving the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Jan. 4, 2018. The 59-year-old man was reported missing to police the next day.

At the time, it was believed Caissie may have been attempting to travel to Hamilton, Ont., but police haven’t been able to locate him.

“We are concerned because Mr. Caissie has health issues, and has not been seen nor heard from in some time now," said Campbellton RCMP Const. Caroline Dinel.

"As the snow melts, we are hoping we may find more clues that can help us locate him."

Caissie is described as five-foot-four inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds, with mid-length dark brown hair, brown eyes, a brown and grey beard, and mustache.

Anyone who may have seen Caissie since Jan. 4, or who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP.