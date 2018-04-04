

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the 2012 disappearance of a 58-year-old man from Chipman, N.B.

James Austen MacKey was reported missing to police after his vehicle was found abandoned on Harley Road in Redbank, N.B. on Nov. 29, 2012.

Police and search crews scoured the area at the time, but police say nothing was found to indicate MacKey’s whereabouts.

Police say the investigation into MacKey’s disappearance remains active and they are asking people to keep an eye out.

"We have not given up trying to locate Mr. MacKey," said Chipman RCMP Const. Phil Brannon in a news release.

"Now that spring is here, there will be more people out and about and perhaps in the woods. If anyone is in the Redbank area near the Harley Road and comes across anything unusual that they think may help us, please call police."

MacKey is described as roughly five-foot-eight inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the West District RCMP.