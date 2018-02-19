

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP is still trying to solve a case involving the suspicious death of a man from Morell Siding.

Tony Vaillancourt was reported missing to police on May 6, 2017. Police determined the 42-year-old man hadn’t been in contact with friends or family since April 9, 2017.

Vaillancourt’s body was recovered from the St. John River, close to Tobique Narrows, on Aug. 2.

Police haven’t said how Vaillancourt died, but they are treating his death as suspicious.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.