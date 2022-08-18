N.B. RCMP continue to search for elderly man missing for a year

New Brunswick RCMP says they are still searching for an elderly man who went missing a year ago.

Paul Doughty, 76, of Musquash, N.B., was last seen at a business near McKay Loop Road and Route 175 in the Pennfield area on Aug. 18, 2021.

Doughty was reported missing the next day.

His vehicle was located 10 kilometres north-east from McKay's blueberry stand near Pennfield on Sept. 1.

"Each report of a missing person is taken very seriously by the New Brunswick RCMP," says Sgt. Luc Samson of the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP, in a release issued Thursday. "This remains an active investigation, our priority is to locate Paul Doughty and bring answers to his family, his loved ones and his community."

Doughty is described as five-foot-seven-inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He has short grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid long-sleeved button-up shirt over a black t-shirt, along with blue jeans and grey sneakers. He also was seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat and a black cloth facemask.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at 506-757-1020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).