New Brunswick RCMP is investigating after a man from Nackawic, N.B. died as a result of a single-vehicle motorcycle collision on Friday night.

On Friday, at around 10:00 p.m., police responded to a crash on Otis Drive in Nackawic. Police say the motorcycle appeared to have to left the road on a curve, resulting in it striking a guardrail. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the motorcycle, was thrown from the bike and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate.