N.B. RCMP investigate alleged child luring, child pornography incident on Snapchat

The RCMP in New Brunswick is looking to speak with anyone who interacted with a Snapchat user as part of an investigation into child pornography and child luring.

Police launched the investigation in December after receiving a report that a teenager under the age of 16 had been befriended by someone on Snapchat who went by the username “ik_ns21.”

Following an “extensive investigation,” police say search warrants were executed at two properties in Fredericton on July 12.

Members of the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit took part in the search, which police say resulted in the seizure of a number of electronic devices, including cellphones and laptops, and two vehicles from the homes.

"We are looking to speak with anyone who had interactions with the user 'ik_ns21' on Snapchat. You are not in trouble – we want to talk to you to gather information to support our investigation," said Cpl. Stéphane Esculier of the RCMP in a news release.

"We need to know if there are other victims, so we can support you, and find those responsible."

Police are asking anyone who may have had interactions, either in person or online, with the Snapchat user to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-3400.

The RCMP says it is also looking into whether the alleged incident may be linked to other recent incidents of child luring on social media in the area.

"We are asking parents to talk to their children, especially if they are teenagers on Snapchat. There are many resources available to parents to help them have conversations with their children about staying safe online," said Esculier.

"If you suspect or know of any incidents of child luring, or other concerning interactions with any usernames on social media, please contact police."