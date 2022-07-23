N.B. RCMP investigate fatal single-vehicle crash
An investigation is ongoing after a man died in relation to a single-vehicle collision early Friday morning.
Members of the Campbellton RCMP and Campbellton Fire Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Vanier Street at around 3 a.m.
Police say the 45-year-old driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, from Dalhousie, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation however, police say the incident is believed to have occurred when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.
The investigation is being assisted by the New Brunswick Coroner’s office.
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Human activity likely triggers extreme heat waves, study says
While a scorching heat wave grips parts of the Northern hemisphere, a new study suggests human activity increases the likelihood of these extreme weather events.
Unpaid household childhood chores linked to lower wages for women in U.K. study
A recent study on childhood poverty in certain countries found unpaid household chores during childhood can lead to young women being paid less.
Toronto
-
-
Second suspect arrested following deadly east-end Toronto shooting
A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in east-end Toronto earlier this month has been arrested.
-
Toronto Western Hospital's ER 'covered' for the weekend after risk of shutting down amid staff shortage
A downtown hospital was able to secure enough last-minute workers for its emergency room this weekend after being at risk of shutting down amid a staff shortage.
Calgary
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Victim recovering in hospital after stabbing outside downtown Calgary convenience store
Police were called to the Circle K in the 700 block of Eighth Street S.W. at around 5 a.m.
-
Montreal
-
Super Aqua Club north of Montreal closed Saturday after 14-year-old girl drowns
The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, north of Montreal, is closed on Saturday, the day after a 14-year-old girl drowned in the water park facilities.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat and thunderstorm warnings in effect in and around Montreal
Weather in southern Quebec shows no signs of letting up as the intense heat is forecast to continue and severe thunderstorms are coming.
-
Watch your butts! Quebec forest fire fighters warn of discarded cigarette dangers
Since approximately 80 per cent of wildfires in Quebec are attributable to human activity, the Quebec forest fire prevention society (SOPFEU) is recommending that people who go into the forest be vigilant, especially smokers.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian Open
The triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Papal motorcade will close down QEII on Sunday
Rolling road closures along a section of the QEII highway will begin Sunday, July 24, for the arrival of the Pope.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 100 paddlers go trek from Trout Lake in North Bay to Mattawa
Plenty of canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards took part in the 64km race Saturday morning.
-
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow stops in Sudbury
The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow was an idea that came about at the beginning of the pandemic.
London
-
Woman found deceased in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont.
A woman is dead after being found in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont. Friday
-
Bicyclists ride from Grand Bend to London to raise money for MS
Hundreds of cyclists hit the road Saturday morning to ride from Grand Bend to London as a part of the Annual Bike Ride for Multiple Sclerosis
-
Fatal collision causes Lambton OPP to close Oil Heritage Road, Saturday
Lambton OPP are asking motorists to avoid the area of Oil Heritage Road between Shiloh Line and Courtright Line due to a fatal collision.
Winnipeg
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
Police looking for man in Elmwood drug/weapons bust
Two women are behind bars, and a male suspect is still at large, after a drug and weapons bust in Elmwood Friday evening.
-
MKO, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation looking for woman who they say was abducted in Winnipeg
The Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak along with Mathias Colomb Cree Nation said they are looking for a woman who they believe was abducted in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ottawa, with Environment Canada saying a severe thunderstorm could hit the capital with "very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail."
-
-
Saskatoon
-
'It’s just you and Mother Nature': Sask. storm chasers share their experience
Saskatchewan is the ‘Land of Living Skies’ and while everyone loves to take a photo of some nice clouds, storm chasers take it to a whole different level.
-
Saskatoon police investigate fatal motorcycle accident
Saskatoon Police are investigating after a single vehicle collision left a 53-year-old dead early Saturday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP requests public assistance locating man wanted for aggravated sexual assault
Ahthakakoop RCMP are searching for Shadaine Stanley, 27 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Vancouver
-
-
Judge dismisses $300K lawsuit over obstructed views in Whistler development
A Whistler couple who sought more than $300,000 in damages because the home built next to theirs obstructed their view and limited their privacy has had their claim dismissed.
-
Drug investigation linked to full-patch Hells Angels leads to 5 arrests
Five people were arrested following the seizure of guns and drugs in an investigation with ties to the Hells Angels.
Regina
-
-
Moose Jaw airport sets sights higher as hub for business aviation
Moose Jaw is well known for its busy airbase but that’s not the only airport in town.
-
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailings
BC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Story of love and sacrifice connected to viral Ducknana statue
The surreal statues, which have duck heads attached to banana bodies, have inspired countless comments, store sell-outs, and a Ducknana meet and greet at a local park.
-
Victoria celebrates 9-millionth cruise ship passenger
The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) marked a significant milestone for the local tourism industry Friday as they celebrated the city's nine-millionth cruise ship visitor.