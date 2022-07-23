N.B. RCMP investigate fatal single-vehicle crash

An investigation is ongoing after a man died in relation to a single-vehicle collision early Friday morning.

Members of the Campbellton RCMP and Campbellton Fire Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Vanier Street at around 3 a.m.

Police say the 45-year-old driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, from Dalhousie, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation however, police say the incident is believed to have occurred when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.

The investigation is being assisted by the New Brunswick Coroner’s office.