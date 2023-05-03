N.B. RCMP investigate mail thefts, damage to community mailboxes

Police in New Brunswick are investigating a series of mail thefts and damage to community mailboxes in the Local Service District (LSD) of Grand Falls and California Settlement.

On April 27, Saint-Léonard RCMP received three reports of damage to community mailboxes and theft of mail on West River Road and Route 130 near Gillespie Road in the LSD of Grand Falls, and on Lane Drive in California Settlement.

Police say they believe all three incidents took place during the overnight hours of April 26.

Anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who has information about the incidents is asked to contact Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137.