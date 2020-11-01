HALIFAX -- A series of vehicles were the targets of vandalism on Friday night in Belledune, New Brunswick.

The Chaleur Region RCMP is investigating following four complaints of slashed tires, scratched exteriors, and paint damage to vehicles parked at residences along Main Street and Noel Street.

Police say the incidents occurred during the overnight hours from Friday to Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed unusual or suspicious activity on Main Street and Noel Street, to contact them at 506-548-7771 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.