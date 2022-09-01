N.B. RCMP investigating a homicide after body discovered in Rollingdam
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in Rollingdam, N.B.
Saint-George RCMP and paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive man around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, police found a 32-year-old man deceased.
An autopsy was scheduled to help determine the man's exact cause of death. Police say the investigation has now determined the man's death was a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Steven Cook.
Police are interested in speaking with anyone who lives in the area and who may have video surveillance or trail camera footage, or who witnessed suspicious activity between Aug. 29 and 31.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Getting a COVID-19 booster dose should top Canadians' fall to-do list, says health minister
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Canada is lagging behind other countries when it comes to booster dose uptake, and is imploring those who haven't received a third dose to do so ahead of what may be a 'challenging' fall.
Health officials warns public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Canada might be getting a 1,000 km/h vacuum-tube train
A Canadian company has unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.
Pierre Poilievre promises new law against government jargon
Pierre Poilievre is promising to enact what he calls the 'Plain Language Law,' which he says would bring an end to government jargon, including in legislative documents.
Anne Heche's son petitions to assume control of her estate
The oldest son of Anne Heche has filed a petition to assume control of the late actress's estate. Heche, who died last month after a car crash at age 53, did not have a will, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.
'Bombshell': D.C. national security attorney says U.S. DOJ filings on Mar-a-Lago raid expose Trump
A late-night filing of legal briefs outlining previously unknown allegations about the FBI raid on former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort exposed gaping holes in his version of events, according to an expert.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Health officials warns public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Calgary
-
Calgary man accused of using stolen IDs to purchase guns
A Calgary man is facing charges after he allegedly used stolen identification documents to purchase guns.
-
Calgarians gather at Heritage Park to celebrate inaugural Alberta Day
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at Heritage Park on Thursday to learn about the historical significance of their home province and celebrate Alberta’s 117th birthday.
-
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
-
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
-
Quebec is Canadians' least favourite province outside their own: poll
Quebec appears to be exceptionally unpopular among Canadians polled by Leger Canada who, when asked which province is their least favourite outside their own, put Quebec at the top of the list.
Edmonton
-
'Alberta is worth celebrating': First annual Alberta Day kicks off
Premier Jason Kenney kicked off the first ever Alberta Day on Thursday.
-
2 dead in Highway 16 head-on crash where driver was headed wrong way
Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 16 east of Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Firearms trafficking investigation leads to 11 charges
A Devon, Alta., resident has been charged after a four-month investigation into firearm trafficking.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
Win-win: Northern Ontario benefitting from hospital 50-50s
Millions of dollars have been raised for northern Ontario hospitals through monthly 50-50 cash lottery draws as August winners announced.
-
40 bears struck and killed along Highway 400 in cottage country: OPP
Forty bears have been struck and killed by vehicles on Highway 400 between Honey Harbour Road, Georgian Bay Township and Parry Sound during August.
London
-
Hundreds of jobs lost at London automotive facility
Brose North America is downsizing its London, Ont. facility — resulting in the elimination of more than 300 jobs.
-
Santa's House is moving to its permanent home
Santa's House is on the move. After lengthy delays, the staple of the holiday season is finally being moved from Victoria Park to its permanent home at Covent Garden Market.
-
'If you are sick stay home': Local health officials weigh in as Ontario scraps five-day COVID-19 isolation period
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for people who test positive for COVID-19. In response to the new changes, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says, “If you are sick, stay home, and that needs to be the key message for us as we head into the fall.”
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to move forward with Trans-Canada Highway twinning project
Manitoba's premier has committed to twinning the Trans-Canada Highway between Manitoba and Ontario, according to a letter she sent to the family of the victims of a deadly crash.
-
Prime Minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
'You could have something that would be the splendour of Canada': Plans to redevelop Alexander Docks underway
The Alexander Docks could finally be getting a facelift after years of sitting defunct, and local residents are hoping the rejuvenation could bring change to the whole neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe would increase police budget, open station in ByWard Market
Mark Sutcliffe would hire more police officers, open a new station in the ByWard Market and push to install CCTV cameras in an effort to deter crime, the mayoral candidate said Thursday.
-
Survey teams investigating storm damage in Richmond, Ont.
Investigators will be in Ottawa's southwest end on Thursday to investigate damage caused by a "supercell/funnel cloud" during the severe weather that moved across the region.
-
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Very exciting news': Renderings released of Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building plans
Saskatoon city council unanimously passed a new five-year lease for the Farmers’ Market building in River Landing.
-
Saskatoon elementary school and playground zone speed limits take effect
Drivers will have to slow down in school and playground zones as speed limit changes take effect Thursday.
-
Heavy police presence at Saskatoon Home Depot location
There was a heavy police presence at a Saskatoon Home Depot location on Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Here's when British Columbians can expect to get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials say the B.C. government is ready to begin administering doses of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine "as soon as we get it" – and the wait shouldn't be long.
-
'I didn't believe it at first': B.C. woman wins $1.1M jackpot after lucky spin on slot machine
When Shelley Araki decided to play her last few spins on a slot machine one Saturday night, she didn't expect to leave the casino a millionaire.
-
B.C. nurse received thousands of dollars from deceased client's spouse, college says
A B.C. nurse who entered into relationships with two clients' family members – including one where she apparently received thousands of dollars – won't be allowed to reapply for her registration for several years.
Regina
-
Heat records broken in several Sask. communities
Hot weather helped break heat records in several Saskatchewan communities on Wednesday.
-
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
-
SaskPower customers set summer record for electricity amid heatwave
SaskPower customers set a new summer record on Wednesday for electricity demand as a heatwave moved through the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigate potential attempted kidnapping of teen in Campbell River, B.C.
Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a white van after the driver seemingly tried to lure a young person inside Thursday morning. Police say the teenager was walking in the Holm Road area around 10:30 a.m. when a white Mercedes cargo van approached them. It was reported that the male driver of the van tried to convince the youth to enter the vehicle.
-
Caught on cam: Orcas swim within metres of man on B.C. shoreline
A pod of orcas provided the thrill of a lifetime to a group of visitors on Quadra Island, B.C., Sunday night. The five friends were hanging out on the shoreline of Moulds Bay on the eastern side of the island and had witnessed a pod of whales in the distance. Soon after, the orcas came closer to the island.
-
B.C.to approve cystic fibrosis drug for youth after lengthy review, says Cystic Fibrosis Canada
A day after CTV News shared the story about a Victoria family wishing that B.C. would approve funding for a medication to treat cystic fibrosis in kids, the province appears to be moving forward on the issue.