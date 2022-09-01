N.B. RCMP investigating a homicide after body discovered in Rollingdam

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in Rollingdam, N.B.

Saint-George RCMP and paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive man around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, police found a 32-year-old man deceased.

An autopsy was scheduled to help determine the man's exact cause of death. Police say the investigation has now determined the man's death was a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Steven Cook.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who lives in the area and who may have video surveillance or trail camera footage, or who witnessed suspicious activity between Aug. 29 and 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.