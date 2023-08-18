N.B. RCMP investigating after 15-year-old injured in apparent stabbing

Police say a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital Thursday night with what appeared to be stab wounds.

RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at Pascal-Poirier Park in downtown Shediac around 10:30 p.m.

Police say they found a boy at the scene who “received injuries consistent with a stabbing.”

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on if police are looking for suspects.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

