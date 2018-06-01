

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after the body of a kayaker was found in waters near Blacks Harbour, N.B.

Police received a report shortly before 7 a.m. Friday that a man’s body had been found along with a kayak and brought on board a boat belonging to Cooke Aquaculture.

Police say the body was found near The Wolves – a group of islands between Blacks Harbour, N.B., and Grand Manan, N.B.

The body was turned over to police and the coroner at the Blacks Harbour wharf.

Police are working to identify the man. An autopsy is scheduled to help determine the cause of death.