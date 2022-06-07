N.B. RCMP investigating after collectible knives, truck stolen from Grand Falls home
RCMP in the Saint-Léonard, N.B., region are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a theft at a Grand Falls home last month.
Police say they received a report of a break-and-enter and theft at the home on McCluskey Road on May 11. They believe the theft happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Police say someone, or possibly multiple people, broke into the home and caused a significant amount of damage. They say a number of items, including two collectible knives measuring roughly 12 inches long, were stolen.
Police add a beige pickup truck was also stolen, but it was found later that day in a nearby field.
Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity on McCluskey Road early in the evening on May 11, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Toronto police release sketch of girl whose remains were found in dumpster
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different suggestions to tackle the inflation crisis.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Influenza cases in Canada see rare spring surge amid eased COVID-19 restrictions
Experts say the easing of public health restrictions that were aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 has lead to a surge in cases of influenza, something not typically seen at this time of year.
NEW | Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
Eco-conscious homes are 'the future of housing,' experts say
When it comes to Canadian real estate, much of the focus over the last several months has been on attempts to cool red-hot housing markets across the country. But eco-conscious homes are emerging as unique alternatives to most houses currently on the market, experts say.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police release sketch of girl whose remains were found in dumpster
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
-
$116 million up for grabs in 'huge' Lotto Max jackpot
A life-changing $116 million could be won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw. The OLG said a 'huge' jackpot of $70-million is up for grabs, along with more than 40 available $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
-
These are the ten worst roads to drive on in Ontario
The South Central Ontario Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) released the results of its annual 'Worst Roads' campaign Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after heard of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is going viral after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across Canada
The price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
-
Crisis mode: Expert says more renters are panicked as the market heats up even more
With the average vacancy rate for a single detached home in Calgary dropping and the average rental rate going up this month, renters are having an even tougher time finding a home for their families.
Montreal
-
CAQ officially presents Bernard Drainville as candidate for Lévis
CAQ leader François Legault officially presented his candidate in Lévis Tuesday morning: host and former PQ minister Bernard Drainville.
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
-
Over 500 Quebecers vaccinated against monkeypox so far: health officials
As monkeypox cases rise, just over 500 Quebecers have been vaccinated against the virus, according to public health officials.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices creep up further into uncharted territory
Edmonton gas prices climbed to new heights Tuesday morning, nearing $1.90/L.
-
Edmonton Oilers eliminated from playoffs after OT loss to Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:19 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
Cyclist injured in Mill Woods collision
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault restaurant apologizes after Indigenous family told to leave
An Indigenous family says they felt "belittled" after a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant asked them to leave the premises.
-
Here are the five worst roads in northern Ontario
The results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 are in and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.
-
Tipi vandalized at northern Ontario elementary school
June is National Indigenous History Month and vandals have targeted a newly erected tipi at a northern Ontario elementary school.
London
-
London man charged in suspicious death in Toronto
A London, Ont. man is charged following a suspicious death investigation in Toronto, according to police.
-
Arrest made after possible bomb threat in south London, Ont.
A London man is facing charges after a possible bomb threat in the south end of the city, according to police.
-
London woman wanted on a warrant arrested by police
A woman being sought after a London police cruiser was damaged has been arrested, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba teens charged with second-degree murder in separate homicides
Two Manitobans teenagers have been charged in connection with separate homicides, including one where pedestrians were ”intentionally” hit by a car, according to the RCMP.
-
Winnipeg police respond to report of man with gun in St. Boniface
Winnipeg police officers were in St. Boniface on Tuesday morning due to a report of a man with a gun
-
Military explosive devices discovered in two Manitoba First Nations
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirmed that unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) was recently discovered in two Manitoba First Nations.
Ottawa
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA’s annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
-
OPP at Renfrew high school due to 'potential safety concern'
Police are at an Ottawa Valley high school on Tuesday due to what the school board is calling a 'potential safety concern.'
-
Ottawa family doctors say burnout is real and some are leaving their practices
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some family doctors in Ottawa say they're burnt out and their practices are in jeopardy.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle 2 suspicious fires within the span of 7 hours
Saskatoon fire crews battled two fires within the span of seven hours; both have been deemed suspicious.
-
Saskatoon man says $154,000 lotto win will help tackle debt
A Saskatoon man's lottery ticket win got a huge boost from some lucky poker hands.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's what a coroners review uncovered about B.C.'s 2021 heat dome deaths
An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a heat dome showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.
-
Shooting in residential neighbourhood of Surrey leads to 4 charges
A man has been charged more than two months after a shooting in Surrey that sent a 19-year-old to hospital.
-
Man ordered to pay ex-girlfriend $862 for abandoning furniture after breakup
A man who abandoned several pieces of furniture at his ex-girlfriend's apartment after a breakup must pay her for moving and storage costs, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Regina
-
Sask.-born Graham DeLaet retires from PGA Tour: TSN
Weyburn, Sask. born Graham DeLaet has announced his retirement from the PGA Tour, according to TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks.
-
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina wastewater still high but declining: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have further declined but remain high, according to the latest update from a University of Regina (U of R) study.
-
'The hurt is still going to be with us': Lebret sign painted orange, then repainted days later
Community members on Star Blanket First Nation thought they had received an uplifting sign of support at the end of May when the “Welcome to Lebret” sign was painted orange.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | Heat dome killed 55 in Vancouver Island region: B.C. coroner review
An investigation by British Columbia's chief coroner has found that 55 people in the Vancouver Island region died during last summer's heat dome.
-
Cold weather affecting B.C. farms, could lead to price increases
B.C.'s less-than-perfect spring weather is doing more than dampening people's spirits, farmers say it is also having a significant impact on their operations.
-
'She was the star': Wolf-dog that toured B.C. for educational purposes dies
Tundra, a wolf-dog who travelled British Columbia with her owner, educating people about the importance of wolves, has died.