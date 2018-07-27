

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a pickup truck in Riverside-Albert, N.B.

Police say the truck was parked outside a home on King Street at the time of the incident. They believe the shots were fired sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3 a.m. on July 18.

No one was injured but the truck sustained some damage.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, or suspects, responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverview RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.