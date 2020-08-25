HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B.

Police received a report that shots had been heard near the intersection of Inglewood Drive and Epworth Park Road around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they determined that several shots had been fired at a vehicle.

No one was injured.

Investigators believe a white sedan or small SUV that fled the scene may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen the white vehicle leaving the area shortly after 8:15 p.m. Friday, is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP detachment at 506-757-1020.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).