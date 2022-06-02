N.B. RCMP investigating after stolen truck found burned in Neguac

The RCMP is looking for help from the public after a stolen pickup truck was found burned in Neguac, N.B.

Police say they received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from outside a garage on Principale Street between 2:40 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to the RCMP, the truck was found burned on Diggle Point Road in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation later that day. They say it had been destroyed by fire.

The truck is described as a black 2017 Ford F350 with New Brunswick licence plate CPF 813 and vehicle identification number 1BFWW21P07EA99115. Police say the vehicle also had a light on top.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the theft or the burned truck on Sunday, or who has information about the theft, is asked to contact Neguac RCMP at 506-776-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.