The RCMP is investigating after two people were found dead inside a business in Pointe-Sapin, N.B.

Police responded to the fishing supply store after receiving a 911 call at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the bodies of two adults inside the store. Police aren’t saying anything about their identities at this time.

Police aren’t releasing any more information, but area residents have told CTV News that shots were fired.

Investigators are describing the incident as isolated, and say there are no concerns for public safety.

The small community is located roughly 76 kilometres east of Miramichi.

More to come...