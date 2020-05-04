HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating after a woman was assaulted and two men were found dead inside a home in Upper Gagetown, N.B. Sunday evening.

Police responded to a 911 call at the home on Highway 102 shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Police say a woman was assaulted, but she managed to leave the home and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers managed to get inside the home early Monday morning. They found the bodies of two men inside.

Police have determined one man was the victim of a homicide. The 26-year-old man was from Waterborough, N.B.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the death of the second man, who was a 53-year-old from Upper Gagetown.

Officers seized a firearm at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and autopsies are being conducted.

Police have not released any additional details, including the identities of those involved, or their relationships to one another.