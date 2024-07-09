N.B. RCMP investigating break, enter and theft at seasonal home in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska
The Saint-Léonard RCMP is searching for one or more suspects after a home was broken into last month.
Police received a report of a break, enter and theft at a seasonal home on Martin Road in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., on June 27.
A news release from police says they're looking for one or more individuals who forcefully gained entry to the home by breaking a door, possibly using an ATV.
An ATV, of unknown description, was heard driving around the area at the time of the offence and police say they believe it may have been involved.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-755-1130 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two animals euthanized after being injured during Calgary Stampede rodeo
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday had to be euthanized, the second animal to die during this year's competition, event organizers confirmed.
'Unplanned thermal generation outage' among issues leading to Alberta grid alert
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
5 things to know as Canada meets Argentina in 'David vs. Goliath' Copa semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Mayor of town where Munro lived would 'consider' amending monument honouring her
The mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro lived for much of her adult life says he would 'consider' amending the monument to the celebrated writer outside the public library in Clinton, Ont., although he does not personally support such a move.
What's on the agenda as Justin Trudeau heads to NATO leaders' summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
Elephants trample a Spanish tourist to death in South Africa. He left a car to take photos
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Citing personal reasons, Jonathan Pedneault steps down Green Party deputy leader
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault announced Tuesday he's stepping down, citing 'personal reasons.' Pedneault – who spent 14 years working in conflict areas he now says he expects to return to – broke the news alongside a 'heartbroken' Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Ottawa.
LCBO scraps plan to open 5 stores to bar and restaurant owners for one day
The LCBO says it has scrapped a plan to temporarily reopen five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol amid the ongoing strike after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket at these locations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Union ramps up pressure in LCBO strike with no talks planned to get deal
The union representing Ontario liquor store workers has ramped up pressure in a five-day-old strike, with no talks planned to hammer out a deal.
-
Strong oversight needed to avoid 'blank cheque' approach to new ferries, councillors say as cost balloons
Toronto needs to move at full steam to replace its aging ferry fleet, but some councillors are expressing concern that the cost of the ferries has been growing quickly and could continue to balloon.
-
Hurricane Beryl remnants to arrive in the GTA. Here is when the rain starts
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Two animals euthanized after being injured during Calgary Stampede rodeo
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday had to be euthanized, the second animal to die during this year's competition, event organizers confirmed.
-
'Unplanned thermal generation outage' among issues leading to Alberta grid alert
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
-
Grizzly bears back in crosshairs as Alberta lifts hunting ban in select cases
Alberta’s government is allowing targeted hunts on 'problem' grizzly bears after a nearly 20-year ban on hunting the threatened species.
Edmonton
-
Drivers asked to avoid 23 Avenue near South Edmonton Common this weekend
The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.
-
Leduc city council overturns decision to establish emergency winter shelter
Leduc's city council has rescinded its decision two weeks ago to approve a winter emergency shelter.
-
Edmonton hiker missing in Kananaskis Country: RCMP
Turner Valley RCMP are looking for the public's help to find an Edmonton man who went missing in Kananaskis Country last week.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal later this week
Significant rainfall is expected to come through southern Quebec later this week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday and Thursday in the region, including the following areas:
Ottawa
-
Driver killed following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.
-
Pair arrested after car gets stuck on Gatineau, Que. golf course while fleeing police
Two people are facing a laundry list of charges after their vehicle got stuck on a Gatineau golf course while trying to flee from police.
-
You can buy a century-old inn in Ottawa for $5.9 million
A century-old Ottawa Inn, once rated as one of the top 10 inns in Canada and the former home of John McGee, is for sale. According to a listing on Realtor.ca, McGee's Inn on Daly Avenue is on the market for $5.9 million.
London
-
WANTED: St. Thomas police identify suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Keegan Harvey, 20, is wanted for one count of arson – disregard for human life, and one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
-
'Personal belongings' located with kayak as OPP continue search in Lake Huron
Police have not confirmed the identity of a person they a re looking for but have said if officers locate someone, that information will be released when it's appropriate.
-
'Explosion and fire' at local cannabis operation
An industrial fire east of the city saw Evelyn Road at Heritage Road shut down to combat the blaze.
Barrie
-
Strange vandalism will cost business $120,000 in damages
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
-
WEATHER STATEMENT
WEATHER STATEMENT Torrential downpours from Hurricane Beryl's remnants to hit the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Barrie firefighters kept busy with two car fires on Highway 400
Two cars on Barrie's section of Highway 400 occurred within two hours of each other.
Northern Ontario
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
Kitchener
-
Remnants of Beryl could cause heavy rain in southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, warning residents of the potential for heavy rain as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the area.
-
Protestors announce plan to leave University of Guelph encampment
Pro-Palestinian protestors at the University of Guelph say they’ll end their encampment on July 15.
-
Concern for missing 44-year-old woman
Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodstock.
Windsor
-
Man charged with impaired driving after Tecumseh crash
A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.
-
40 people try to catch 2 lost sheep near E.C. Row Expressway
A Chatham-Kent animal sanctuary recruited the help of about 40 people to try to catch two sheep near E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.
-
Arrests made in Chatham after reports of people canvassing for work
Police in Chatham-Kent have made two arrests after reports that a man and a woman were canvassing the area of William Street north in Chatham for concrete work opportunities.
Winnipeg
-
'People are trickling back': Thousands of workers return to downtown Winnipeg offices
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
-
LIVE AT 11:15 AM
LIVE AT 11:15 AM Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 in child exploitation investigation
The RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation.
-
Judge in murder trial weighs motivations of admitted Winnipeg serial killer
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
Regina
-
SGI, SaskTel both highly profitable, province reports
Saskatchewan's Crown corporations are reporting their annual profits this week. Both SGI and SaskTel had only good news to share when it came to the dollars and cents of the respective operations.
-
City of Regina officially proclaims 'Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week'
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters took the step of officially proclaiming July 10-16 as Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week in celebration of the long running music festival.
-
Federal Court agrees to stop CRA from garnishing Sask. account over unpaid carbon tax — for now
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
Saskatoon
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
First heat wave declared in Saskatchewan and across the west
It looks like Saskatchewan is moving into the first heat wave of the year.
-
Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
Vancouver
-
'Really frustrating': Affordable rental building in Surrey to be torn down for high rises
Dozens of residents of an affordable rental building in Surrey will be forced to look for a new place to live after council unanimously voted to move forward with a new development.
-
Multiple firearms charges for B.C. man in CBSA 'ghost gun' investigation
A B.C. man has been charged with several offences after a border services investigation into 3D-printed "ghost guns."
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
Kelowna
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.