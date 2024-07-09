ATLANTIC
    • N.B. RCMP investigating break, enter and theft at seasonal home in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Saint-Léonard RCMP is searching for one or more suspects after a home was broken into last month.

    Police received a report of a break, enter and theft at a seasonal home on Martin Road in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., on June 27.

    A news release from police says they're looking for one or more individuals who forcefully gained entry to the home by breaking a door, possibly using an ATV.

    An ATV, of unknown description, was heard driving around the area at the time of the offence and police say they believe it may have been involved.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-755-1130 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

