

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a rash of break-ins at a number of churches and a hall in Minto and Chipman.

Police say someone broke into the Chipman Village Hall sometime during the overnight hours of March 9 and March 10 and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The building was also damaged in the break-in.

Police say someone broke into the Christian Community Church in Minto sometime between March 25 and March 27. An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the building was damaged.

Three churches in the Chipman area also reported break-ins over Easter weekend.

Police believe someone broke into the Chipman United Church, the Second Chipman United Baptist Church, and the Christian Life Centre, sometime during the overnight hours of April 1 and April 2.

Police say nothing was taken, but all three churches sustained extensive damage to their interiors and exteriors.

Police are investigating whether the break-ins are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West District RCMP.