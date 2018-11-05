

CTV Atlantic





A man who was an inmate at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac, N.B., has died from injuries sustained in an altercation at the centre.

Police say Michael Matchett of Miramichi was assaulted and badly injured on Oct. 26. He was taken to hospital where he remained for a week in critical condition.

The 33-year-old Matchett died on Saturday.

“The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is treating the death as a homicide,” New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release.