HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating the death of a woman in Saint-Ignace, N.B., as a homicide.

Members of the Richibucto RCMP responded to a home on Saint-Ignace Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday after a woman was found unresponsive.

The 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Her identity has not been released, but police say she was from Saint-Ignace.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Police say they believe the woman’s death was the result of a homicide and they are treating it as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the RCMP’s major crime unit at 1-888-506-7267.