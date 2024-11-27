N.B. RCMP investigating double homicide after bodies found inside burning vehicle in Chipman
Police in New Brunswick are investigating the homicides of two people found inside a burning vehicle in Chipman.
Chipman RCMP officers received a report around 8 a.m. Monday that a vehicle with two people inside was on fire off Midland Road.
When officers arrived, they found two bodies inside a white Chevrolet Equinox “that had been consumed by fire,” according to a news release.
The RCMP says its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation and treating the deaths as homicides.
Police are asking anyone who may have security footage from the area between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday to contact them.
Anyone with any information that could assist investigators is asked to call the RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
W5 Investigates Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria
Counterterrorism experts and humanitarian groups are urging countries to repatriate suspected ISIS members, as one family tells CTV W5 about their long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria.
'How can this happen?' Surrey man's ashes caught in shipping limbo amid Canada Post strike
When 65-year-old Dennis Walstrom died suddenly of complications from lung disease in Surrey late October, his daughter Emily Walstrom chose to have him cremated.
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
Elon Musk publicized the names of U.S. government employees he wants to cut. It's terrifying federal workers
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
LIVE NOW More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the Dark Web.
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Trump picks Jay Bhattacharya, who backed COVID herd immunity, to lead National Institutes of Health
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has chosen health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates, to lead the National Institutes of Health, the nation's leading medical research agency.
Toronto
-
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
-
Two suspects charged after victims tied up in 'violent' armed home invasion in Mississauga: police
Two suspects have been charged in connection with a “violent” home invasion in Mississauga which saw two people tied up in a home while a small child was present, Peel police say.
-
Canadians carrying more debt and missing more payments: reports
Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada appear to have stimulated spending with more consumers taking on added debt, but as more people take on more credit and car loans there's also been an increase in delinquency rates.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Accused in fatal Calgary hit-and-run found not guilty
Crown prosecutors couldn't prove a Calgary man was the driver of a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of 27-year-old Alek Athiebiok Akot in 2022.
-
Natural gas to blame for Mahogany house explosion, officials say
The Calgary Fire Department says it's yet to complete a full investigation into an explosion and fire at a home in Mahogany last week, but believes natural gas was to blame.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Scammers steal $6.7K through fake e-transfer links in marketplace purchases: EPS
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public about an e-transfer scam targeting people selling on online platforms such as Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell deepens
Edmonton managed to get into single digits on Tuesday as temperatures climbed to -8 C in the evening. But, that's it for single-digit temperatures for the rest of the month.
Montreal
-
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
-
Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run after street race: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a suspect they think may be linked to a hit-and-run where a person was killed on Oct. 4.
-
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Two Château Laurier staff to receive Coronation Medals for service, contributions
Two long-serving staff members of Ottawa's historic Château Laurier are being recognized with King Charles III's Coronation Medals for their dedication and community contributions.
-
O-Train Line 2 and 4 opening pushed into December at the earliest
The head of Ottawa's transit service says we will learn more about the launch of O-Train Line 2 and 4 next week, as the north-south light rail line remains closed to passengers.
London
-
Plans for proposed fast food restaurant in north London get denied
Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) have rejected a proposed development in north London, which would have fallen in a flood plain.
-
Significant drug seizure reported in Grey Bruce
On Nov. 14, Grey Bruce OPP got the tip about a person of interest travelling on Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation towards Saugeen Shores. Officers were able to find the vehicle and learned both the driver and passenger were being sought by police.
-
Fires in Simcoe and Langton considered suspicious
Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Norfolk County.
Barrie
-
School bus crashes into ditch in Muskoka
More than a dozen students were on a school bus when it slid into a ditch early Wednesday morning.
-
Barrie police arrest Brampton man allegedly found with drugs, loaded semi-automatic pistol
Barrie police officers say concern for a passenger in a parked vehicle turned into an arrest, drug charges and the seizure of a fully loaded semi-automatic pistol.
-
Season's first weather advisory in effect for central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued its first weather advisory of the season for our region.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
-
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
Kitchener
-
Guelph man pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed cyclist
A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist and community advocate.
-
NHLer and former Kitchener Rangers staff member race to game on foot
Snow couldn't stop a Minnesota Wild hockey player from making it to his NHL debut, thanks to a little help from a former staff member of the Kitchener Rangers.
-
Child tells Guelph Police he was approached by driver twice and offered candy
Guelph Police are investigating after a boy said he was approached by a driver twice and offered candy on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Warning: phone scammers posing as Windsor police
If you get a call that looks like it's from Windsor police, it might not be.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after crash
Essex County OPP officers charged a man with impaired driving after a collision in Lakeshore.
-
LaSalle approves $200-million commercial development
Located at the corner of Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive, the overhaul will create about 145,000 square feet of commercial space, according to a town report.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the Dark Web.
-
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Regina
-
Man given 5 year sentence for fatal 2021 booze fueled fight in Regina basement
A now 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will serve a total of five years behind bars for the 2021 death of a 43-year-old man in Regina after an alcohol fueled fight in the basement of a home.
-
Two arrested after overnight bike robbery in Regina
Two people were arrested in connection to a robbery which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
-
Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the country's premiers this afternoon, after they asked for an urgent meeting on U.S.-Canada relations ahead of the incoming Donald Trump administration.
Saskatoon
-
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
-
Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead
A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead early on Tuesday.
-
The Riche stuff: Off-season addition enjoying early success with Saskatoon Blades
The Saskatoon Blades were back in action Tuesday after a rare day off due to the snow Monday.
Vancouver
-
Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station
Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.
-
2 rescued after boat capsizes off Surrey's Crescent Beach
Crews rescued a dad and son Tuesday night after their small boat capsized in the ocean off of Crescent Beach in Surrey.
-
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station
Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.
-
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.