N.B. RCMP investigating double homicide after bodies found inside burning vehicle in Chipman

Police in New Brunswick are investigating the homicides of two people found inside a burning vehicle in Chipman.

Chipman RCMP officers received a report around 8 a.m. Monday that a vehicle with two people inside was on fire off Midland Road.

When officers arrived, they found two bodies inside a white Chevrolet Equinox “that had been consumed by fire,” according to a news release.

The RCMP says its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation and treating the deaths as homicides.

Police are asking anyone who may have security footage from the area between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday to contact them.

Anyone with any information that could assist investigators is asked to call the RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).