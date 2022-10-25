N.B. RCMP investigating gunshots in downtown Moncton

The New Brunswick RCMP says gunshots in Moncton, N.B., prompted road closures in the city Tuesday afternoon.

In tweets posted just before 2 p.m., police asked the public to avoid several intersections “due to a police operation.”

Codiac RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell told CTV News that police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Main and Weldon streets just before 1 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a bullet hole in an office building in the area.

Several roads were closed to the public and traffic was diverted as a precaution. They reopened around 3 p.m.

Police remained at the scene Thursday afternoon examining the area.

MacDonnell says no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

He also says the investigation is in its early stages.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident, or with video, to contact them.