

CTV Atlantic





The Saint-Léonard RCMP is investigating after a man from Tobique First Nation was struck by a vehicle and the driver left the scene.

The incident took place along the Trans-Canada Highway just north of Morrell Siding, N.B., around 6:15 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the preliminary investigation shows that the 42-year-old man may have been hitchhiking along the westbound lane of the highway near Exit Ramp 99.

Police say based on debris found at the scene, they believe the vehicle is an older model and it may have significant damage particularly around a headlight.

Police is asking anyone with information on the vehicle involved to contact Saint-Léonard RCMP.