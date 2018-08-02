

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP believe a man who was found dead inside a Minto home was the victim of a homicide.

Police were called to a home on Centennial Drive shortly before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 62-year-old man inside. He has been identified as Michael Wagnies.

Police say evidence they gathered leads them to believe Wagnies was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen someone entering or leaving the home before Wednesday morning to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.