N.B. RCMP investigating homicide after man found dead inside Minto home
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 3:22PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, August 2, 2018 3:23PM ADT
The New Brunswick RCMP believe a man who was found dead inside a Minto home was the victim of a homicide.
Police were called to a home on Centennial Drive shortly before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a 62-year-old man inside. He has been identified as Michael Wagnies.
Police say evidence they gathered leads them to believe Wagnies was the victim of a homicide.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen someone entering or leaving the home before Wednesday morning to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.