N.B. RCMP investigating suspicious deaths of man, woman in Dieppe
The RCMP respond to a home on Amirault Street in Dieppe, N.B., on Sept. 7, 2019. (Submitted: Wade Perry)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 11:34AM ADT
The RCMP is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home in Dieppe, N.B.
Police were called to the home on Amirault Street just after noon on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman inside.
Police say their deaths are considered suspicious, but they don’t believe it was a random incident.
There is no word on possible arrests or suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.