N.B. RCMP investigating suspicious fire that destroyed restaurant

RCMP is looking for leads in the case of a suspicious fire that destroyed a business in Cap-Pelé, N.B.

Last Sunday around 3:30 a.m., RCMP and the Cap-Pelé Fire Department responded to a fire at the Chez Camille Take-Out restaurant on Acadie Street.

No one was inside the building, which was destroyed.

“We are simply devastated by the fire that was set last night to Chez Camille,” said the owners of Chez Camille Take-Out in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all those that helped fight the fire over night. We will keep you posted to what the summer will look like.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but RCMP says it is suspicious.

It’s the most recent in a number of fires in the area that RCMP have said are suspicious.

"We understand some residents of the Cap-Pelé and surrounding areas are concerned following many building fires in the area over the last few years," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP in a news release.

“Since 2019, several arrests have been made in relation to these fires while others remain under investigation.”

RCMP says it has not determined whether the fires are connected.

Anyone with information about the fire or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area early Sunday morning is asked to contact the Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).