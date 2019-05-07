

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a series of suspicious fires on the Tobique First Nation.

Local RCMP officers and firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Elders Close Road just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, police say two newly-built homes were on fire.

One home was destroyed and the other was badly damaged.

Police say a couch on a nearby lawn was also set on fire, but the fire was contained and didn’t spread.

No one was injured.

Police say the fires are related and are considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tobique First Nation RCMP.