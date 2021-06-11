HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP issued an emergency alert Friday night after a shooting incident in the Route 105 area of Tobique Narrows, N.B.

They warned residents to shelter in place as police search for the suspect.

They say 25-year-old Stephen Perley Jr. is in a red four-door Toyota Tacoma.

There's no word from police on the nature of the shooting incident.

The RCMP asked people not to call 9-1-1 or the police directly for updates. They encouraged people to follow the New Brunswick RCMP Twitter account or New Brunswick RCMP Facebook page for updates.

The RCMP sent out a tweet Friday evening just after 11 p.m. asking residents to not post information about police operations or whereabouts on social media.