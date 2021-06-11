Advertisement
N.B. RCMP issue emergency alert after shooting incident in Tobique Narrows
New Brunswick RCMP are looking for 25-year-old Stephen Perley Jr., who is driving a red four-door Toyota Tacoma. (COURTESY NEW BRUNSWICK RCMP)
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP issued an emergency alert Friday night after a shooting incident in the Route 105 area of Tobique Narrows, N.B.
They warned residents to shelter in place as police search for the suspect.
They say 25-year-old Stephen Perley Jr. is in a red four-door Toyota Tacoma.
There's no word from police on the nature of the shooting incident.
The RCMP asked people not to call 9-1-1 or the police directly for updates. They encouraged people to follow the New Brunswick RCMP Twitter account or New Brunswick RCMP Facebook page for updates.
The RCMP sent out a tweet Friday evening just after 11 p.m. asking residents to not post information about police operations or whereabouts on social media.