N.B. RCMP issue emergency alert, search for person carrying firearm with 'dangerous intent'

RCMP in New Brunswick have issued an emergency alert about a person believed to be armed.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said officers were looking for a person reported to be carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent.” The person was last seen in the Salisbury and Moncton areas.

Police said the subject would likely be driving a silver Ford F150 covered in mud possibly with Nova Scotia licence plate HDC 958.

RCMP did not provide any information on the description of the person.

Police said anyone with information should call 911.



