

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have identified the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal two-vehicle collision near Eel River Crossing, N.B.

Police responded to the crash on Highway 11, near the Eel River Crossing exit, shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

Police believe the westbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an eastbound car.

A 37-year-old Campbellton man who was a passenger in the car died at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck fled the scene before officers arrived, but left behind the damaged truck.

Investigators were asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver of the truck. Police now say they have identified and spoken to the driver, but there is no word on possible charges at this time.

Police are asking to speak to anyone who may have seen a black GMC Sierra pickup truck travelling to Eel River Crossing between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the truck or the crash is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.