HALIFAX -- RCMP in New Brunswick are looking to speak to a person of interest in connection to a stabbing incident that happened in the Moncton, N.B. area on Sunday.

Police say around 1 a.m. on June 20, a grey four-door sedan arrived at the emergency room at the Moncton City Hospital. Two men got out of the vehicle, one of whom was suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, according to RCMP. He was treated for what police believe to be serious life-threatening injuries.

A third man, the driver of the vehicle, left shortly after with the car.

Police say they are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries, and would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle that dropped the two men off at the hospital as part of their investigation.

Police describe the driver of the car as a man wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle in the photos, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.