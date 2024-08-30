ATLANTIC
    N.B. RCMP looking for 4 young men after series of vehicle thefts

    The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help following a series of vehicle thefts.

    Police say four young men are believed to be responsible for several thefts over the past month in the southern and western parts of the province.

    The RCMP is asking the public for any information that could help them further their investigation.

    No suspect photo or description has been released.

    "We encourage anyone who may information on these four individuals to contact your local police force," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a Friday news release from the New Brunswick RCMP. "All calls to the RCMP are important. Any information and tips you provide to police, no matter how small they seem, can go a long way in helping track, solve and prevent crimes."

    People can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

