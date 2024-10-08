N.B. RCMP looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery

Police in New Brunswick are trying to track down a man they consider “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly crashed a vehicle, waved a weapon at police, and fled in a stolen vehicle.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision near the junction of Highway 2 and Highway 15 in Moncton, N.B., around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles waved a gun at police, fled the scene and forcefully stole another vehicle from a bystander at a nearby business.

Officers tried to track the man down, but say he fled the area. Investigators later recovered the stolen vehicle in the Harrisville Boulevard area.

Police say 29-year-old Riley Smith is known to them and they consider him “armed and dangerous.” He is wanted on an arrest warrant for robbery.

Smith is described as five-foot-six and 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say anyone who sees Smith should immediately call 911 and not approach him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

