N.B. RCMP officer charged with aggravated assault: SiRT

    A New Brunswick RCMP officer has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman during an arrest earlier this year.

    The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says the woman was struck in the face during the arrest, which happened in Richmond Corner on June 13.

    SiRT began investigating and says it found reasonable and probable grounds to believe the officer involved committed a criminal offence.

    Cpl. Andrew Whiteway was charged with aggravated assault on Monday.

    He will appear in New Brunswick provincial court in Woodstock on Oct. 2.

    SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

