N.B. RCMP officer won't be charged after teen jumped off Oromocto overpass: SIRT

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has determined that an RCMP officer should not be charged after a girl jumped from an overpass in Oromocto, N.B., in May.

Oromocto RCMP responded to a report of a teenager in mental distress on the Highway 2 overpass on Wassis Road at approximately 10:15 p.m. on May 9.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says the 13-year-old girl, who was a temporary ward of the province but had escaped from a supervised residence, made her way to the overpass that crosses the Trans Canada Highway and climbed to the outer side of the railing. A witness called 911.

According to SIRT's report, a responding RCMP officer who was known to the girl tried to convince her not to jump. However, when the officer approached, the girl let go of the railing.

SIRT says the officer lunged forward and grabbed her arm, but he could not hold on, and the girl fell to the ground below.

The teen was taken to hospital where she was treated for a broken leg, wrist, ribs and jaw.

Oromocto RCMP asked that the case be referred to SIRT, which has concluded the officer was not at fault, and commended his efforts to save the girl.

"The SO (subject officer) was trying to save the AP (affected party) from serious injury or possible death in his efforts to grab her when she let go of her hold on the overpass railing," states SIRT in the report.

"Absolutely nothing criminal in nature occurred that night. Therefore, there are no grounds for any charges against the SO."

SIRT's full report can be found online.