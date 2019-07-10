

CTV Atlantic





Codiac Regional RCMP continue to look for 56-year-old Rhonda Anne Bartholome from Moncton and have released a second photo of her to help in the search.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Bartholome, who was last seen in the afternoon of June 28 on Bromley Avenue in Moncton.

She was reported missing to police the next day and police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful.

She is described as being five feet two inches (157 centimetres) tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds (55 kilograms), with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Bartholome's whereabouts is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.