N.B. RCMP release images of men suspected in armed robbery at Oromocto business
Police in New Brunswick are seeking the public’s help identifying two men suspected in an armed robbery at a business in Oromocto, N.B.
Police say the men entered the Canadian Tire on Miramichi Road around 8 p.m. on Feb. 7.
“They proceeded to steal numerous socket sets, and threatened employees with a knife. The men fled the scene in a black 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla,” said Sgt. Jean-François Martel, with the West District RCMP, in a news release.
Police say no one was injured during the incident.
The stolen items include:
- four Stanley STMT75078 black chrome socket sets, 70 pieces each
- two MAXIMUM professional grade ratcheting wrench sets, 24 pieces each
- two MAXIMUM 1/2-inch drive socket sets, 45 pieces each
- one MAXIMUM 3/8-inch professional grade impact socket set, 32 pieces
- one MAXIMUM professional grade ratcheting wrench set, 30 pieces
The RCMP has released surveillance video photos of the suspects in the hopes the public will be able to help identify them.
The first man is described as between five-foot-eleven inches and six feet tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a disposable white face mask, a blue plaid coat, and beige pants at the time of the incident. He is believed to be in his 30s and spoke English without an accent.
The second man is described as between five-foot-eight inches and five-foot-eleven inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a disposable blue face mask, a forest-patterned camouflage coat, and dark blue jeans at the time of the incident. He is believed to be in his 20s and spoke English without an accent.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who recognizes the men in the photos, is asked to call the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
Live updates: U.S. pledges to crack down on Russian oligarchs
The U.S. Justice Department says it will crack down on Russian oligarchs and anyone else who violates the sweeping sanctions imposed by the Biden administration in response to the war against Ukraine.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
WestJet Airlines to buy Sunwing
WestJet Airlines Ltd. is acquiring Sunwing Airlines Inc., sources say, as competition in the Canadian travel market heats up.
B.C. woman sues after husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease
A woman from Lake Country, B.C., filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors and a health authority after her husband, the father of her young son, died of flesh-eating disease.
Ukrainians fleeing Russian forces wait hours to get into Poland
Ukrainians are facing long waits at border crossings into neighbouring European countries as more people continue to flee escalated attacks from Russian forces on some of Ukraine's most populous cities.
The teenager who tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian oligarchs
Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 847 people in hospital with COVID-19, 27 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 847 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 273 people in intensive care.
-
Toronto woman files class-action lawsuit against Cadets Canada over alleged handling of sexual abuse
A Toronto woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against Cadets Canada, alleging poor policies and a tolerant culture contributed to her sexual abuse.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Alberta to announce rural internet investment
Improving internet speeds in rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Alberta will be the goal of a broadband strategy and investment being announced Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
'I'm going to fight': Quebec man leaves family to help defend Ukraine
A 47-year-old musician and father living in Montreal's suburbs isn't the obvious choice for a soldier. Mykhailo Sulyma admits he's never borne arms, but he flew back to his native Ukraine on Monday to join the front lines of battle.
-
Montreal police charge two after surveillance op catches 'grandparent scam' in action
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested two alleged fraudsters for using so-called 'grandparent scams' to swindle thousands of dollars from the elderly, including some in Westmount, they say.
-
Judge rejects legal challenge to Quebec's vaccine passport
A Montreal judge has struck down a legal challenge of Quebec’s vaccine passport requirement, ruling it was not in the public’s interest to remove the passport and citing the fact that it will be lifted in a matter of weeks anyway.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy, 10, has head injuries, broken arms after 'incident' on school bus
An Edmonton family is demanding answers after a 10-year-old boy with disabilities was dropped off from school with two broken arms and injuries to his head and face.
-
Alta. man charged after shot fired at rural home
A man is facing firearm charges after an incident north of Vegreville in mid-February.
-
AIMCo looking to offload $99M in Russian assets
Alberta Investment Management Corporation is divesting about $99 million worth of assets tied to Russian securities.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
-
Live updates: U.S. pledges to crack down on Russian oligarchs
The U.S. Justice Department says it will crack down on Russian oligarchs and anyone else who violates the sweeping sanctions imposed by the Biden administration in response to the war against Ukraine.
London
-
Over 265 kg of drugs seized during truck inspection at the Blue Water Bridge
Officials from Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police seized over 265 kilograms worth of drugs at the Blue Water Bridge earlier this winter in what's being described as a "significant seizure."
-
Lambton OPP investigating after person struck by pellet fired from moving vehicle
Police in Lambton County are searching for a suspect after someone was shot by a pellet gun from a moving vehicle in Point Edward.
-
Southwestern Ont. churches lose court challenge over COVID-19 restrictions
A pair of southwestern Ontario churches have lost their court challenge against the province over COVID-19 religious gathering restrictions.
Winnipeg
-
Transcona-area school closed Wednesday due to fire
One Transcona-area school will be closed on Wednesday due to a fire.
-
Fire in Winnipeg's West End prompts Wednesday morning road closures
A house in Winnipeg’s West End is destroyed due to an overnight fire that is forcing road closures in the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
-
Ottawa Senators to play Ukrainian national anthem before every home game
The Ottawa Senators will play the Ukrainian national anthem before every home game for the rest of the season, owner Eugene Melnyk says.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman who alleged harassment occurred during video shoot now says no minor was involved
A Saskatoon woman who alleged inappropriate behaviour occurred during a promotional Saskatoon video shoot in 2016 is retracting one of her claims.
-
Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards
Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.
-
Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues
The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.
Vancouver
-
At least one station runs out of gas as Metro Vancouver prices break records again
Gas prices hit another record high in Metro Vancouver, largely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and experts warn it may get even more expensive to fill up later this week.
-
Victim of fatal attack at UBC's Okanagan campus identified 24-year-old woman from India
The security guard who was fatally attacked while working at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus over the weekend has been identified as a young woman from India.
-
B.C. highway near U.S. border crossing that was damaged by 2021 floods fully reopens
A stretch of B.C. highway near the U.S. border that was damaged in November 2021 floods has been repaired and reopened fully on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Regina's Evraz Place to be renamed the 'REAL District'
Regina’s Evraz Place will be known as the REAL District moving forward, following a name change announcement Wednesday.
-
'Likely COVID': Saskatchewan emergency rooms seeing more children under five
Saskatchewan is seeing a spike in emergency room visits among children between the ages of one and four who are showing up with respiratory-like illnesses.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Greater Victoria house prices rose in February amid supply crunch
Demand for real estate in Greater Victoria continues to outweigh the supply, according to the latest figures from the Victoria Real Estate Board.
-
'I just think it's worth the risk': B.C. man quits job as he prepares to fight for Ukraine
A line cook from Powell River, B.C., quit his job and is putting his life on hold to fight Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine.
-
NEW
NEW | District of Saanich plans redevelopment of operations centre
The District of Saanich is planning to redevelop its outdated operations site and is giving residents a first look at conceptual plans.