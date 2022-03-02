N.B. RCMP release images of men suspected in armed robbery at Oromocto business

Police in New Brunswick are seeking the public’s help identifying two men suspected in an armed robbery at a business in Oromocto, N.B.

Police say the men entered the Canadian Tire on Miramichi Road around 8 p.m. on Feb. 7.

“They proceeded to steal numerous socket sets, and threatened employees with a knife. The men fled the scene in a black 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla,” said Sgt. Jean-François Martel, with the West District RCMP, in a news release.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

The stolen items include:

four Stanley STMT75078 black chrome socket sets, 70 pieces each

two MAXIMUM professional grade ratcheting wrench sets, 24 pieces each

two MAXIMUM 1/2-inch drive socket sets, 45 pieces each

one MAXIMUM 3/8-inch professional grade impact socket set, 32 pieces

one MAXIMUM professional grade ratcheting wrench set, 30 pieces

The RCMP has released surveillance video photos of the suspects in the hopes the public will be able to help identify them.

The first man is described as between five-foot-eleven inches and six feet tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a disposable white face mask, a blue plaid coat, and beige pants at the time of the incident. He is believed to be in his 30s and spoke English without an accent.

The second man is described as between five-foot-eight inches and five-foot-eleven inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a disposable blue face mask, a forest-patterned camouflage coat, and dark blue jeans at the time of the incident. He is believed to be in his 20s and spoke English without an accent.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who recognizes the men in the photos, is asked to call the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.