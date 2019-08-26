

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating an 87-year-old woman reported missing in Havelock, N.B.

"Information received from the public now indicates that Hazel Clark was observed walking westbound along Route 880, towards the intersection with Creek Road, between 6:30 and 7 p.m. on (Sunday), several hours after she left her home on Springhill Road," New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release.

Clark was also seen on Springhill Road around 10 a.m. Sunday.

She was reported missing to police Sunday evening.

Police say efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful and they are concerned for her well-being.

Clark is described as five-foot-nine inches tall and 160 pounds. She has short, wavy grey hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing light brown or beige-coloured pants and a cream-coloured top.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.