HALIFAX -- The RCMP has released a sketch of a man suspected of sexually assaulting someone in Burton, N.B., over two years ago.

Police say the alleged assault happened the morning of Oct. 16, 2017, near the Burton Bridge and cemetery along Route 102.

Police say the man told his alleged victim that his name was Ethan Morehouse, though investigators believe that likely wasn’t his real name.

The suspect is described as tall with a stocky build and a light complexion. He had short brown hair, green eyes, and a square face.

He was driving a grey or blue car with grey leather seats.

He spoke English to his alleged victim.

Police have released the sketch in the hopes that someone will recognize the man.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the West District Crime Reduction Unit or Crime Stoppers.