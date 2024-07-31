N.B. RCMP releases images of suspect, vehicle in connection with thefts at Madawaska Maliseet First Nation business

The RCMP in New Brunswick is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a rash of thefts from a business on Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, N.B.

Over the last month, police have received a number of reports of thefts from a business on Grey Rock Road.

Police say they’ve since identified a suspect, as well as a vehicle, in connection with the thefts. The force has released surveillance footage photos in hopes someone will recognize the individual or vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a woman who they believe to be in her 30s, with a medium build and dark brown or black hair. Police say she also has a tattoo on the top of her right hand.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older black Jeep Patriot, with tinted windows in the rear, and black wheels that have cosmetic damage, according to a news release from RCMP.

A vehicle that police believe was involved in a rash of thefts from a business on Madawaska Maliseet First Nation is pictured. (RCMP)

Anyone who recognizes the individual or vehicle in the photos, or who may have information about the thefts, is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.