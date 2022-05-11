N.B. RCMP request SIRT investigation after youth in distress falls from overpass

The New Brunswick RCMP has requested a review by the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) following an incident involving a youth in mental distress.

Oromocto RCMP responded to a report of a teenager in mental distress on the Highway 2 overpass on Wassis Road in Oromocto, N.B., at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

"During the response, the teen climbed over the overpass railing," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release. "A member attempted to hold onto the teen but was unsuccessful, and the teen fell onto the highway below."

Police say the officer administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The RCMP is committed to accountability and transparency to the communities we serve," said Ouellette.

"Due to the seriousness of this incident, we have requested SIRT review our actions to ensure we did everything we could in our response."