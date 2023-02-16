N.B. RCMP requests SIRT review after altercation with person in mental distress
The New Brunswick RCMP says it has requested Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team to review a recent altercation between officers and a person in mental distress.
Members with the Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a report of a person in mental distress at a health-care facility in the Waterville, N.B., area on Feb. 8 around 10:30 a.m.
Police say the person became aggressive with officers and an altercation ensued.
The person sustained self-inflicted injuries while attempting to flee, according to a news release Thursday.
Police say the person was treated for their injuries and then taken into custody.
No other details about the incident have been released.
"The RCMP is committed to accountability and transparency to the communities we serve," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette in the release. "Due to the seriousness of this incident, we have requested SIRT review our actions to ensure we did everything we could in our response."
Earlier this month, the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick governments came to an agreement to allow SIRT to provide oversight for serious incidents involving police in both provinces.
