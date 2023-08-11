N.B. RCMP says missing information in emergency message due to Alert Ready 'malfunction'
New Brunswick RCMP said an emergency message issued this week with missing information wasn’t caused by any error on its end.
On Wednesday, an Alert Ready message was sent to smartphone users in the Cloverdale area, near Hartland, advising residents to shelter in place and avoid the region due to a report of gunshots.
An Alert Ready message was also broadcast on television in other parts of New Brunswick, but did not mention Cloverdale nor any information about the incident’s location.
“After extensive review, the New Brunswick RCMP has confirmed that RCMP staff followed the Alert Ready system policies and procedures required for entering information before launching the alert, and that the information entered was complete,” said New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette, in a written statement Friday evening.
“The information that was missing in certain broadcasts mediums has been attributed to a malfunction of the Alert Ready broadcasting system, which is not owned or maintained by the RCMP.”
A request for comment from Pelmorex, the national distributor of Alert Ready messages to broadcasters and wireless providers, wasn’t immediately returned.
Initially, Pelmorex directed all questions about Wednesday’s alert to New Brunswick RCMP, saying it was “at the sole discretion of the authorized government issuer” to determine an alert’s content, along with when and where it’s issued.
New Brunswick RCMP said it would work with the New Brunswick government and Pelmorex “to assist them in rectifying the issue.”
To date, three Alert Ready messages have been issued in New Brunswick this year.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
