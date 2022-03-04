N.B. RCMP search for man unlawfully at large in the Moncton area

The Codiac Regional RCMP is searching for a man who is wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Police believe 42-year-old Gerard Chevarie is in the Moncton, N.B., area.

Police say Chevarie was previously convicted for a number of various crimes, but didn’t specify further.

He was released on conditions, which include that he reside at a specific location in Moncton.

On Sunday, police were told Chevarie is no longer living at that location. He is now wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Police have followed up on several leads to locate Chevarie but have been unsuccessful.

He is believed to be in Moncton or surrounding areas.

Chevarie is described as five-foot-eight and approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police do not believe there is risk to the public, but they are asking anyone who sees Chevarie not to approach him, and to call 911 immediately with a location, time and clothing description, if available.

Anyone with information on Chevarie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).