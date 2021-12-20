N.B. RCMP search for man wanted on countrywide warrant

RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old man wanted on a countrywide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

On Sept. 18, police say Winton Labelle Saulis, from Kingsclear First Nation, failed to return to his correctional facility, resulting in failure to comply with his release conditions.

Since then, Saulis has been the subject of several complaints, according to police.

Police say he "is now arrestable for assault with a weapon causing bodily harm."

Police describe Saulis as approximately five feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Saulis also has several prominent tattoos on his face and neck area.

Police believe he may be in the New Brunswick area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saulis is asked to not approach him, and contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).