N.B. RCMP search for missing 13-year-old teenager who was last seen Monday

Police say Anthony Roberts was last seen on Monday outside of a residence on Weyburn Road. He was reported missing to police later that day. (Photo courtesy: RCMP) Police say Anthony Roberts was last seen on Monday outside of a residence on Weyburn Road. He was reported missing to police later that day. (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

