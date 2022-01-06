N.B. RCMP search for missing 13-year-old teenager who was last seen Monday

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Moncton, N.B.

Police say Anthony Roberts was last seen on Monday outside of a residence on Weyburn Road. He was reported missing to police later that day.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing," wrote RCMP in a news release.

Roberts is described as being about five-foot-ten-inches tall, and weighing approximately 125 pounds. He has medium length, light brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing black or grey sweatpants, a black Champion jacket and a red hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roberts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.