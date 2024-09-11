N.B. RCMP search for missing senior last seen in Hacheyville

The RCMP is searching for a 74-year-old man who was last seen in Hacheyville, N.B., Wednesday morning.

Odel Robichaud was last seen around 10:30 a.m. near the 800 block of Route 135.

The force says police have followed up on several leads to locate Robichaud, but have been unsuccessful.

Robichaud suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented.

Police describe the senior as about five-foot-two, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair and wears reading glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap.

The RCMP also released a photo of the man in hopes it will help in locating him.

Police are asking anyone with information on Robichaud’s whereabouts to contact Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000.

